Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,851.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $213,195.00 and $41,851.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

