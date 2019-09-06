Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) PT Lowered to GBX 822 at Canaccord Genuity

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 849 ($11.09) to GBX 822 ($10.74) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $196.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 773.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 782.20. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($11.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 13.67 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $6.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

