Max L. Fuller Acquires 71,915 Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) insider Max L. Fuller acquired 71,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $309,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of USX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 26,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,261. The company has a market cap of $226.64 million and a PE ratio of 2.79. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.58 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 54,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on USX. Bank of America downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

