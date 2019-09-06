McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Stock Price Down 56.6%

McorpCX Inc (OTCMKTS:MCCX) shares were down 56.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

McorpCX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

McorpCX, Inc provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities.

