Medica Group (LON:MGP) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research note released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 126 ($1.65) target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 million and a PE ratio of 18.94. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 164 ($2.14).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

