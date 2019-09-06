Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to post $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.58. Mellanox Technologies reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.99.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $196,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,677.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 42.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 318,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.60. 201,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.76. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

