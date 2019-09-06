Melon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,120.00 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00038180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bitsane, Radar Relay and Kraken. Melon has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $5,120.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Melon Token Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittrex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Liqui and Kraken. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

