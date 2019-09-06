Meritage Group LP Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Meritage Group LP lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727,015 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 0.37% of SBA Communications worth $93,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total value of $516,553.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,417,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $262.28. 23,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.09. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

