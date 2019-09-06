Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells $497,175.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 7,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $497,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.57. 15,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Meritage Homes Corp has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $864.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.02 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,014.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after buying an additional 606,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 564.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 574.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 183,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 297.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 150,569 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 92.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

