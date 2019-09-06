Metal Trading Down 6.7% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Huobi and Kyber Network. Metal has a market capitalization of $18.64 million and $12.91 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00216386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.01266322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00084257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016632 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,983,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

