MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 2,442,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,040. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

