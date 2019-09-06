Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MIK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

MIK stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 287,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

