Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Set at $120.00 by B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been assigned a $120.00 price objective by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.47.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,552. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

