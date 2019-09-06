Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Insider Liza Carpene Purchases 100,000 Shares

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) insider Liza Carpene bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,500.00 ($44,326.24).

Mincor Resources NL has a 52-week low of A$0.32 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of A$0.65 ($0.46). The stock has a market cap of $186.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.50.

About Mincor Resources

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

