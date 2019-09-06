Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Hits $76,357.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Minereum token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $76,357.00 and $347.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Minereum

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,806,168 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

