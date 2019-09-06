Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,722 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,264 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

DDD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. 11,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.99. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.36.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

