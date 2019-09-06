Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $181,000 Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 98,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $166.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

ESLT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.