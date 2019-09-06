Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TEO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 1,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Telecom Argentina SA has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina SA will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

