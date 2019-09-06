Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,353 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $148,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,659.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,435.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,750 shares of company stock valued at $903,413 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 5,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,543. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.60. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

