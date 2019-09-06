Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,160 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $153,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $207,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.14. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 13.96.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 898,007 shares in the company, valued at $40,410,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

