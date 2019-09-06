Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $134,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 767.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $103,307.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,739 shares of company stock worth $175,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

B stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. 2,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

