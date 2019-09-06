Mizuho Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $62.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEG. KeyCorp started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $59.40 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.30.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $130,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,815 shares of company stock worth $6,583,065. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.