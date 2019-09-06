MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.16 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $76.32 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00010671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Fisco, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,875.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.01625114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.02746629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00619431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00725669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00419827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008704 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Zaif, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Livecoin, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

