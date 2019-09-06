Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.11-1.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $390-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.87 million.Mongodb also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-1.11–1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura set a $76.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Mongodb stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.91. The stock had a trading volume of 314,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,626. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 0.15. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.38.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. Mongodb’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $5,391,255.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $2,967,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,744,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,488 shares of company stock worth $38,606,982. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

