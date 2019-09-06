Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $69,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $73,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock remained flat at $$128.58 during trading on Friday. 1,468,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $340.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

