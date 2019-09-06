Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 943,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,518,992. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton bought 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 49.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Electric by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in General Electric by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.