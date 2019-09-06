Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Director Maurice S. Reznik Buys 3,002 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Director Maurice S. Reznik purchased 3,002 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,732 shares in the company, valued at $759,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MOV traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,660. The firm has a market cap of $470.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Movado Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

MOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut Movado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Movado Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 390.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Movado Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Movado Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

