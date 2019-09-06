Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Movado Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Movado Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE MOV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.39. 3,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,937. The company has a market cap of $506.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.54. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In related news, Director Maurice S. Reznik bought 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 390.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 1,741.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

