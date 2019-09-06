Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mplx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Mplx has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $37.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.59%.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Heminger purchased 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $1,157,868.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,564.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

