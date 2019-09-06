M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Evergy worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 35.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $479,000.

Shares of EVRG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.78. 2,154,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,589. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

