M&T Bank Corp Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,197 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 942,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,561. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

