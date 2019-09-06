M&T Bank Corp Has $3.63 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after purchasing an additional 727,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,781 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 84.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,813,000 after acquiring an additional 214,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9,927.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 202,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.09. 24,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,819. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

