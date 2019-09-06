M&T Bank Corp Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after buying an additional 10,302,503 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,063,000 after buying an additional 1,111,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after buying an additional 1,758,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,121,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,660,000 after buying an additional 582,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,622,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,793,000 after buying an additional 939,382 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 143,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

