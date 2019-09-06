M&T Bank Corp Has $3.90 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $635,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 676,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,982. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

