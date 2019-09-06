M&T Bank Corp Has $5.70 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Baxter International by 43.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 42.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,529 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Baxter International by 114.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,622,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,254,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,763 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Baxter International by 64.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,056,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,248,000 after purchasing an additional 806,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,863 shares of company stock worth $847,608 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAX stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $88.48.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

