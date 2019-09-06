M&T Bank Corp Has $6.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 161,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average is $124.22. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.09.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

