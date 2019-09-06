M&T Bank Corp Purchases 893 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,910.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,958 shares of company stock worth $8,420,161 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

