M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,948 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,252,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,693 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,858,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,869,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 430,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,098. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

