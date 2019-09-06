M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

MPC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 205,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.