MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 396 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. 71,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,815. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $39.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

