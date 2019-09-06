MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys Shares of 1,500 Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.31.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $48,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,656 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $184,097.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,865 shares in the company, valued at $985,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,803 shares of company stock worth $5,438,872. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.60. 1,747,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,020. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.60. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.