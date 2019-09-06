MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Teleflex by 6.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.00. 3,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,529. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.85 and its 200-day moving average is $316.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.75, for a total transaction of $2,811,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.70, for a total transaction of $231,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $10,013,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

