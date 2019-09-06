MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

WRK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 40,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,032. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

