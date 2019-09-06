MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $394,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,745.02 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,068.22.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $35.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,994.44. The stock had a trading volume of 416,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,899. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,913.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,831.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,019.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.