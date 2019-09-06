MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $59,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 262,698 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 195.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,417,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,992,000 after acquiring an additional 142,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 245.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 97,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $59.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.