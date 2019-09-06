MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $716,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 221.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

NYSE:EMN traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 911,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $100.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

