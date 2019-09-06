MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Nomura boosted their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.21.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.57, for a total value of $1,076,922.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $551.00. 424,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,042. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $533.88 and a 200 day moving average of $487.61. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $567.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

