MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Invests $144,000 in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 70,711 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,256.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 225,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,687. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

