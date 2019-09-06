MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New $47,000 Investment in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

KTB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. 169,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.