MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 153.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.84 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $251,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

